Lands' End shares jump after earnings beat and better-than-expected outlook

Lands' End shares jumped more than 6% Wednesday morning after the apparel and home-goods retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates.

It also offered a better-than-expected outlook for the current quarter and said it anticipates sales and profits to grow for the full year. The retailer has been a pandemic beneficiary as consumers have purchased its comfy-cozy apparel and home decor over the past year. Lands' End said it expects the comfort trend is here to stay.

"We don't believe customers are going to want to give up any of the comfort that they have bought into over the last year," Chief Executive Jerome Griffith said in an interview.

Here's how Lands' End did for the quarter ended Jan. 29 compared with what analysts were anticipating, using a poll by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 60 cents vs. 56 cents expected

Revenue: $538.4 million vs. $530.9 million expected

Net income for the period fell to $19.9 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with $25.5 million or 78 per share, a year earlier. That came in better than the 56 cents per share expected by analysts.

Revenue declined about 2% to $538.4 million from $549.5 million a year earlier. That also came in better than the $530.9 million forecast by analysts.

Lands' End said its online sales globally rose 7.5%, including a 38% increase in Europe and a 3.7% increase in the United States.

"We were well positioned to capitalize on the accelerated shift to online as a digitally-led company," Griffith said.

The company expects its 2021 revenue to range from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion, with earnings per share of 34 cents to 58 cents. In fiscal 2020, the company's revenue was $1.43 billion, with earnings of 33 cents a share.

It's calling for first-quarter revenue of $275 million to $285 million, with a loss of 25 cents to 32 cents per share. Analysts had forecast the company's revenue amounting to $240.6 million on a loss of 47 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

Lands' End's share price is up more than 380% over the past 12 months. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion.

Find the full press release from Lands' End here.