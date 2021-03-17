Man wanted by police arrested near residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, gun and ammo found in car

The residence of the Vice President on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory.

A Texas man wanted by the police was stopped by the U.S. Secret Service and arrested Wednesday afternoon near the Washington residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, authorities said.

Police found a rifle, large amount of ammunition and several gun clips in a car belonging to the man, 31-year-old Paul Murray of San Antonio, after he told them it was parked in a garage several miles away near the Washington Convention Center, according to NBC 4.

Also found in that black Chevy Impala was what police called a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Murray was stopped by Secret Service officers at around noon in the northwest section of Washington on Massachusetts Avenue, just outside the Naval Observatory, which contains Harris' residence.