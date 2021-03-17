'You've got to be in these precious metals': Mark Mobius names his top commodity investments

Mark Mobius, founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners, speaks at the 10th edition of the Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, Turkey.

Emerging markets guru Mark Mobius sees promising long-term returns in select metal commodities, at a time when stocks are becoming increasingly volatile.

Mobius, the longtime executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, says he views these particular metals as a form of "currency," and outlined just how much of your portfolio should be allocated to them in an exclusive interview with CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday.

One S&P index that measures the performance of commodities, including the ones on Mobius's list, is already up nearly 20% this year. As fears over inflation grow, some of the investor's metal picks are being bought up as hedges or safe-haven assets during a time of increased uncertainty.

Here are Mark Mobius' favorite metals to invest in: