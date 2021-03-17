Skip Navigation
'You've got to be in these precious metals': Mark Mobius names his top commodity investments

Natasha Turak@NatashaTurak
Mark Mobius, founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners, speaks at the 10th edition of the Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, Turkey.
Serhat Cagdas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Emerging markets guru Mark Mobius sees promising long-term returns in select metal commodities, at a time when stocks are becoming increasingly volatile.

Mobius, the longtime executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, says he views these particular metals as a form of "currency," and outlined just how much of your portfolio should be allocated to them in an exclusive interview with CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday.

One S&P index that measures the performance of commodities, including the ones on Mobius's list, is already up nearly 20% this year. As fears over inflation grow, some of the investor's metal picks are being bought up as hedges or safe-haven assets during a time of increased uncertainty. 

Here are Mark Mobius' favorite metals to invest in:

