Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Five Below, Lordstown Motors, PagerDuty & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Five Below – The discount retailer's shares ticked up 6% after the company's fourth-quarter results topped Wall Street analyst expectations. Five Below reported earnings per share of $2.20 on revenue of $859 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.11 per share on revenue of $838 million.

PagerDuty – PagerDuty shares slid 5% after the company issued fiscal first-quarter and full-year guidance that missed analyst expectations. The company expects to lose between 9 cents per share and 10 cents per share in the first quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss of 7 cents per share. For the year, PagerDuty expects to lose between 36 cents per share and 43 cents per share. That's more than a FactSet forecast for a loss of 22 cents per share. PagerDuty's disappointing guidance overshadowed the release of better-than-expected results for the previous quarter.

Williams-Sonoma – Shares of the cookware company popped 11% after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $3.95 on revenue of $2.29 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $3.39 on revenue of $2.18 billion. The company also announced a quarterly dividend increase of 11% and a stock repurchase program of $1 billion.

Lordstown Motors – The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares fell 4% after the company confirmed the Securities and Exchange Commission requested information regarding a Hindenburg Research report that alleges the company artificially inflated pre-orders of its new electric pick-up truck. The vehicle is slated for production in September.