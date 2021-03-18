'I totally disagree with you,' Fauci tells GOP senator in fiery exchange over masks

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back on Thursday against Republican Sen. Rand Paul's claim that people are not at risk of Covid after they have recovered or have been vaccinated.

In a fiery exchange during a Senate hearing examining the nation's coronavirus response efforts, Paul told Fauci that Americans shouldn't have to wear masks after getting vaccinated because there is "virtually 0% chance" they are going to get Covid-19.

"Isn't it just theater?" the Kentucky junior senator, a physician, asked during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing.

"You've been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show. You can't get it again," Paul said. "There's virtually 0% chance you're going to get it and you're telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity — you're defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated."

In response, Fauci said, "Here we go again with the theater."

"Can I just state for the record that masks are not theater," Fauci said. "I totally disagree with you."

The emergence of new, highly contagious variants poses a threat to people who have recovered from Covid or who have been vaccinated, he said.