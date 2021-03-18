Suryakumar Yadav fifty paves way for India’s eight-run, series-leveling win over England in fourth T20

AHMEDABAD, INDIA - MARCH 18: Suryakumar Yadav of India hits out for six runs during the 4th T20 International between India and England.

Suryakumar Yadav's eye-catching fifty in his maiden international knock paved the way for India's eight-run, series-leveling win over England in the fourth T20, in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar marked his second cap with a sparkling 31-ball innings that together with contributions from Shreyas Iyer (37) and Rishabh Pant (30) lifted India to 185-8 despite a career-best 4-33 from fast bowler Jofra Archer.

England chased hard with Jason Roy (40 off 27) and Ben Stokes (46 off 23) to the fore in a total of 177-8 only for India's attack — led by Hardik Pandya (2-16) and Shardul Thakur (3-42) — to claim the first win by a side batting first in four games despite a heavy dew.

It means the series will now be decided on Saturday, when the teams will contest the fifth and final T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium — a match you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1 p.m.

Unchanged England appeared to have an early advantage when captain Eoin Morgan put India into bat but Rohit Sharma's response was to strike the first ball of the contest — an Adil Rashid googly — for six over long off, the opener passing 9,000 T20 runs in the same over.

It was Suryakumar who lit the touchpaper, though, after Rohit (12) had spliced an Archer slower ball back to the fast bowler.

The 30-year-old came in at three ahead of Virat Kohli and straight away showed the intent that had produced a strike-rate of 140.10 in 171 T20 matches by pulling his first ball in international cricket for six, with his leading leg in the air.