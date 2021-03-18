Ford cutting shifts, partially building F-150 pickups and Edge SUVs due to chip shortage

Ford Motor on Thursday said the global shortage of semiconductor chips and winter storms impacting the availability of other parts in the U.S. are causing it to cancel shifts at two plants and build F-150 pickups and Edge SUVs without certain parts.

The automaker plans to complete building the F-150 and Edge models in "a number of weeks" when the parts, including some electronic components with semiconductors, are available. The number of vehicles impacted is expected to be "in the thousands," according to a Ford spokeswoman. She declined to be more specific due to the volatility of the chip shortage.

The production cancellations include three shifts through Friday at a plant in Kentucky that produces Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair crossovers. Ford also confirmed downtime earlier this month as well as a day next week at a plant in Germany that produces the Ford Fiesta car, which is no longer sold in the U.S.