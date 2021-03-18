Nike posts mixed results as sales fall short of estimates, hurt by U.S. port congestion

A man walks in front of a Nike products exhibit, on February 22, 2021 in New York City.

Nike reported Thursday quarterly sales that missed the mark, as widespread port congestion in the U.S. and ongoing store closures in Europe tied to the pandemic weighed on results.

The retailer hasn't yet offered an outlook for the full year.

Its shares were down nearly 2% in after-hours trading.

Here's how Nike did during the quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with what analysts were expecting, based on a survey by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 90 cents vs. 76 cents expected

Revenue: $10.36 billion vs. $11.02 billion expected

Nike reported net income of $1.45 billion, or 90 cents per share, compared with $847 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier. That was better than the 76 cents per share that analysts were expecting, based on Refinitiv data.

Total sales rose to $10.36 billion from $10.1 billion a year earlier. That was lower than the $11.02 billion forecast by analysts.

In North America, revenue dropped 10% year over year, hurt by shipment delays that Nike said have been dragging on for more than three weeks. That also meant sales at its wholesale partners were impacted.

In its Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Nike said sales at its physical retail stores dropped due to pandemic-related closures and restrictions, while digital sales in those markets grew 60%. It said about 60% of its stores in the region are open today, with some operating on reduced hours.

Nike's direct-to-consumer business grew 20% year over year, to $4 billion. And online sales for the Nike brand surged 59%, as consumers looked to add new sneakers and athletic gear to their wardrobes.

Nike shares are up more than 110% over the past 12 months, as of Thursday's market close. It has a market cap of more than $225 billion.

Find the full press release from Nike here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.