Peloton and Adidas are working together on an exclusive apparel line

Peloton and Adidas announced Thursday they're working together to create a new line of athletic apparel and lifestyle gear, in inclusive sizes and unisex styles.

The collection was designed with help from some of Peloton's top cycling instructors, including Robin Arzon, Ally Love and Cody Rigsby.

The merchandise, which includes shorts, hoodies, tees, crewnecks, sports bras and jogger pants, retails anywhere between $30 and $85. Sizes for the clothes go up to 2X, and unisex options are available. Beginning March 25, they'll be for sale on both companies' websites and in select Adidas and Peloton retail stores. The companies say it's the start of an ongoing collaboration, with more to come.

"During a time where we are not able to be physically together, we have an incredible opportunity to help grow connected communities and continue to support people as they build their new fitness journeys at home," said Aimee Arana, general manager of global training at Adidas, in a statement.