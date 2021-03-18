Border openings and vaccine passes essential for hotel recovery, says CEO of luxury hotel group

Easing border restrictions and introducing vaccine passes will be essential to help revive the hard-hit hotel industry, says the CEO of Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Clement Kwok.

His comments come after the company, which owns and runs a slew of luxury hotels, reported a net loss of $250 million for 2020.

Kwok told CNBC the group has reopened its luxury Peninsula Hotel brand in all locations, except for New York, but continues to operate at 20%-40% capacity. Any more meaningful recovery will depend on an easing of travel restrictions due to Covid.

"The continued recovery is going to be dependent on travel protocols being implemented, increase in vaccinations," Kwok said Thursday.

"We're certainly hoping that as vaccinations increase, there will be a protocol whereby if you are vaccinated maybe the travel restrictions would be less," he said, referring to so-called "vaccine passports" for immunized travelers. "That's what we're hoping for and looking forward to," Kwok said.

A vaccine passport is digital documentation that shows an individual has been vaccinated against a virus, in this case Covid-19.