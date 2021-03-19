Australian shares fall 1% as Asia-Pacific markets are set to trade lower

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously on Friday on the back of fresh worries around inflation expectations.
Australian shares tumbled after market open, with the benchmark ASX 200 down 1.06% as all sectors fell. The energy sector declined 2.84%, materials were down 1.18% and the heavily-weighted financials subindex lost 0.26%.
Nikkei futures pointed to opening losses in Japan at the top of the hour.
The stock market on Wall Street struggled overnight, where tech shares were hit hard while the Dow and S&P 500 also declined. That weakness in shares was mirrored by an uptick in bond yields.
Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. The rising bond yields signal confidence about economic recovery and fears about inflation, which can make high growth stocks appear less attractive to investors.
"It was a mixed session for risk assets overnight as bond yields pushed higher in the aftermath of the FOMC meeting," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a Friday morning note. "The Fed will wait for evidence of stronger data before raising their fed funds forecasts. This saw market measures of inflation expectations rise, sending bond yields up."
In the currency market, the dollar last traded at 91.862 against a basket of its peers, erasing most of its losses seen after the Fed decision on Wednesday.
"The Federal Reserve has no plans to raise interest rates until 2023 but the recovery in the dollar and rise in Treasury yields tell us that investors continue to be drawn to the economy's positive outlook," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign-exchange strategy at BK Asset Management said in a Thursday note.
Lien explained that the Fed will not be able to keep the U.S. dollar down "because vaccine rollout and stimulus checks will make for strong second quarter and second half recovery."
The Japanese yen changed hands at 108.92 per dollar. The Bank of Japan is set to conclude its two-day monetary policy meeting on Friday and reports suggested the central bank is expected to widen a band at which it allows long-term interest rates to move around the 0% target.
The Australian dollar traded near flat at $0.7758.
Oil prices fell on Friday during Asian trading hours. U.S. crude was down 0.48% at $59.71 a barrel.
Overnight, prices tumbled close to 7% or more for both U.S. crude futures and global benchmark Brent.
"Crude oil prices collapsed as concerns over weaker demand in the short term deepened," the ANZ analysts wrote. "Following recent updates from IEA, EIA and OPEC, growth in oil demand looks likely to remain well below previously optimistic forecasts. This comes amid mixed economic data."
The stronger U.S. dollar also likely weighed on investor appetite in the sector.