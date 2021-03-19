Australian shares fall 1% as Asia-Pacific markets are set to trade lower

A currency dealer speaks over the phone as he monitors exchange rates in a trading room at KEB Hana Bank in Seoul on March 9, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously on Friday on the back of fresh worries around inflation expectations.

Australian shares tumbled after market open, with the benchmark ASX 200 down 1.06% as all sectors fell. The energy sector declined 2.84%, materials were down 1.18% and the heavily-weighted financials subindex lost 0.26%.

Nikkei futures pointed to opening losses in Japan at the top of the hour.

The stock market on Wall Street struggled overnight, where tech shares were hit hard while the Dow and S&P 500 also declined. That weakness in shares was mirrored by an uptick in bond yields.

Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. The rising bond yields signal confidence about economic recovery and fears about inflation, which can make high growth stocks appear less attractive to investors.

"It was a mixed session for risk assets overnight as bond yields pushed higher in the aftermath of the FOMC meeting," analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a Friday morning note. "The Fed will wait for evidence of stronger data before raising their fed funds forecasts. This saw market measures of inflation expectations rise, sending bond yields up."