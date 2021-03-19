Bank stocks just hit their highest level since 2007. Two traders on when to buy in

Bank stocks are breaking out in a big way. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) hit the highest levels it's seen since 2007 in Thursday's trading, fueled by the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rising to 14-month highs. The moves came despite the Federal Reserve's Wednesday statement that it would keep interest rates near zero through at least 2023. Two traders told CNBC on Thursday that while bank stocks are attractive over the long term, it's worth waiting for a pullback to buy in. "Even though I am very bullish on a long-term basis on the bank stocks ... they are getting quite overbought and so is the yield on the 10-year note," Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, said on CNBC's "Trading Nation." The KBE's relative strength index — a momentum indicator frequented by chart analysts — is the most overbought it's been in three years, which means "it's getting ripe for a bit of a pullback," Maley said.

To make things more dire for investors, the 10-year yield is the most overbought it has been since 1994, the strategist warned. "I currently believe that the Fed, even though they're talking about doubling down on being dovish on short-term rates, they're actually more hawkish on long-term rates because they're willing to let inflation run higher," Maley said.