Charts show that Europe's third coronavirus wave has begun

Traffic passes along the Champs Elysee avenue near the Arc de Triomph in Paris, France, on Friday, March 19, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron is locking down several regions including the Paris area, slowing down the countrys economic recovery as it struggles to contain a third wave of the coronavirus epidemic. Photographer: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LONDON — Warnings of an exponential rise in infections for Germany and a fresh monthlong lockdown in Paris have underlined the dire situation across Europe as the coronavirus surges once again.

The variant first discovered in the U.K. is seen as the reason for the new spike. The strain is reported to be much more virulent than the original one.

The French capital and northern parts of the country will enter a new lockdown Friday, although schools and essential shops will stay open.

The country's seven-day average of new coronavirus cases rose above 25,000 this week for the first time since November.