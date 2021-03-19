Gasoline demand rebounds to nearly normal March levels, according to latest GasBuddy data

U.S. gasoline demand is approaching normal levels as Americans once again hit the road amid the economic recovery and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Demand is just about at normal March levels and continues to tick higher, according to the latest data from GasBuddy. Thursday's demand was 17.5% higher than the average of the four prior Thursdays.

"It's been an impressive rebound in the last few weeks of demand and I continue to be surprised every day," noted Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He said that apart from one Sunday, every day since Feb. 20 has seen positive percentage growth. There are many factors that drive gas demand, of course, one of which could be people driving long distances for Covid-19 vaccines. Spring break could also be a driving force.

Still, the trend shows an upward trajectory.

"It's still March, meaning as the economy recovers and we get closer to summer, all signs are for higher demand than I think almost anyone anticipated just a few months ago," De Haan added.