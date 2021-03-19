Nokia CEO says the global chip shortage requires ‘constant attention’

The ongoing global chip shortage needs to be closely monitored and supply chain visibility isn't as good as it used to be, Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark told CNBC.

Lundmark, who took the top job at Nokia in September, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Friday that the chip market is "tight" at the moment.

"It's not only telecoms. It's automotive, it's consumer gadgets, it's the emerging IOT (internet of things) devices," he said. "The whole semiconductor industry is actually very busy finding ways to increase capacity."

Chips are used to power cars, phones, high performance computers, defense systems, AI applications and many other things.

The chip shortage has hit the cost-conscious automotive industry particularly hard as it uses chips in everything from power steering and brake sensors, to entertainment systems and parking cameras. The smarter cars get, the more chips they use.

Several manufacturers including GM, Honda, and Ford have been forced to cut production.

Nokia itself, however, hasn't been too badly affected. "We are not seeing any real shortage," said Lundmark. "The situation is manageable, but this is a matter that requires constant attention."

He added that the medium to long-term visibility on chip supply is not as good as it used to be.