Rate fears are getting the blame for recent stock weakness, but other factors are at play

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

Are you confused about what is going on in the markets? Traders sure are. "We all got comfortable thinking Covid was done or manageable, and it may turn out to still be a wild card," Peter Tchir from Academy Securities told me. "Nobody wants another year of lockdowns." This week, it looked like inflation/yield worries were going to replace Covid as the primary market risk, and as a result there has been head-spinning moves in stocks as investors have tried try to assess the impact of higher rates. Figuring out that is hard enough, but now we are reminded of an unpleasant truth: Covid has not gone away. "The Paris story was not what the market wanted to hear," Steve Sosnick from Interactive Traders told me, referring to France locking down Paris again amid worries about new strains of the virus spreading. "The market was not in a mood to receive more bad news," he told me. "The bond market was not particularly happy with Powell's comments, and it didn't help you have a [quadruple witching] expiration [Friday], which likely caused more volatility." That unpleasant truth — that Covid has not gone away — is a threat to one pillar of the market's rally to new highs: The so-called "reflation trade," where companies associated with the reopening of the U.S. economy — transportation, travel/leisure, industrials, have all led the market rally. Some reopening stocks, particularly energy stocks, have stalled out this week on concerns of additional lockdowns: Reopening stocks this week ExxonMobil down 8%

American Express down 4%

Avis down 2%

Disney down 3% While broad reopening sectors remain up this week, they are well off their highs from midweek: The reopening trade this week: Airlines (JETS) up 1.5%

Homebuilders (XHB) up 1.6%

Autos (CARZ) up 1.5%

Value stocks are now momentum stocks — or are they?

The pullback has been especially startling because value stocks (energy, industrials, banks, some consumer names) which have long underperformed growth (technology) have suddenly stolen the limelight. Value stocks had become momentum leaders: the new high list was regularly filled with bank and industrial stocks. Could another outbreak threaten the gains made by the reopening sector? "Americans need to be reminded that we are not the world," Sosnick noted. "It's not just Europe, things are breaking down in Brazil as well. Americans are all thinking about their upcoming vacations, but it may not happen for the rest of the world."

The market is confused about rate hikes

The biggest issue for markets, however, is the correct posture toward higher rates. "We can't figure out if higher rates are fine for the markets, or not," Jim Paulsen from Leuthold told me. "I still feel that at the end of the day what will rule the day is the sheer growth numbers we are going to see. Growth is going to be so strong that some inflation is not going to matter that much." While the decline in big cap tech stocks has been relatively modest this week, more serious damage has occurred to the hugely popular "thematic" tech sector (clean energy, gaming, cloud computing, cyber security, and Cathie Wood's Ark Investments) has seen selling all week. Thematic tech ETFs this week: Clean Energy (ICLN) down 11%

Invesco Solar (TAN) down 11%

Video Gaming (GAMR) down 7%

Cloud Computing (WCLD) down 4%

ARK Innovation (ARKK) down 5%

3D Printing (PRNT) down 3%

'It seems like everything is speeding up'