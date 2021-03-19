Young traders unlikely to buy GameStop stock with stimulus checks this time, Bank of America says

The $1,400 stimulus checks are hitting Americans' bank accounts, but Bank of America doesn't expect the fiscal aid to spur speculative trading in GameStop's stock.

Since the GameStop trading mania that took place in January, the Wall Street firm's predictive analytics team has been monitoring non-fundamental factors in in the gaming retailer's stock.

Bank of America screened the number of conversations on Reddit relating to GameStop trading volumes and short interest, which are closely correlated with trading increases in the retailer's shares.

More recently, the bank started monitoring Reddit discussions regarding the stimulus checks. The firm concluded that going forward, it doesn't believe a repeat of GameStop's epic rise and fall will occur due to the added cash to consumers' wallets.

"Conservations involving stimulus appear to have peaked and GME shares declined over the past few days," Bank of America data analytics research analyst Curtis Nagle told clients.

"The number of recent conversations including both GME and stimulus is low. GME trading volumes are also steadily declining and short interest is down materially," he added.