U.S.-China talks kick off with a 'frigid' start, but former Pentagon official say that's not surprising

The first U.S.-China meeting under the Biden administration started with "frigid" comments and is unlikely to result in any visible compromises, according to a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of Defense for East Asia.

"I would say that the opening statements were certainly frigid, not necessarily due to the ambient temperatures in Alaska," Heino Klinck told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

The two sides exchanged barbs before the meeting in Anchorage, Alaska officially began, stretching what was meant to be a short photo opportunity into an hour-long dialogue.

Klinck, now a senior advisor at the National Bureau of Asia Research (NBR), said he was not surprised by the turn of events.

"So far, frankly, there are no surprises as far as I can tell," he said.

"It's, for me, unimaginable that the Biden administration is going to look to reset … the relationship as the Chinese would like," he said.