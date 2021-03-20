The NFL and U.S. media take a leap of faith with long-term media rights deal

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers leaps over Marcus Epps #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Santa Clara, California.

The National Football League is Thelma. American media is Louise. The new 11-year rights deal is the cliff.

The NFL and the largest traditional U.S. media companies -- Disney, Comcast's NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Fox -- signed a long-term agreement Thursday. The four traditional U.S. media companies will pay the NFL $9 billion each year until 2033. Amazon will pay the league an additional $1 billion a year for Thursday Night. While the NFL does have an opt-out clause after seven years, the message is clear: This is a long-term marriage.

In the past, NFL rights renewals have been newsy for their eye-popping prices. The NFL is routinely the most watched programming on American television, and American television has been a fixture in people's lives for many decades. Both sides knew what they were getting. The league would earn billions of dollars, and the TV networks would also take in billions of dollars from advertising and pay-TV subscriptions. Meanwhile, U.S. consumers would pay higher cable bills, regardless of whether they watched a single football game.

This contract is different. In five years, neither the NFL nor the media companies that signed the deal have a great grasp on how many people will still be watching, if they'll be watching via cable or streaming, or even if the media companies will still be the same independent companies they are today.

The details of the agreement hammered this point home. Disney has the right to simulcast all ESPN and ABC games on ESPN+, starting in 2023. NBCUniversal will make Sunday Night Football -- almost always the week's most highly-rated TV show -- on Peacock. ViacomCBS will continue to show games on Paramount+. Fox's free service, Tubi, will now include football programming.

The only thing that seems certain is the price of your cable bill -- and possibly your favorite streaming service -- will be going up. If media companies pay a lot more for the same content, you can bet you'll be paying for it.

"It's not a mystery paid television has been losing subscribers for some time now," said Brian Rolapp, Chief Media and Business Officer of the NFL, in a CNBC interview. "But as you see in these deals, we are encouraging [our media partners] to build their reach. We're ultimately a sport that's built on reach. By enabling our partners to have more digital rights...we think we're going to increase that reach."