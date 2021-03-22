Japan stocks set to slip at the open; China to release benchmark lending rate

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to open lower on Monday as investors in Asia-Pacific wait for the release of China's benchmark lending rate.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 29,280 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,330. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,792.05.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were slightly higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.21%.

China's one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) and five-year LPR are set to be released at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday. Majority of traders and analysts in a snap Reuters poll expect both the rates to remain unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively.