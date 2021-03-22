Dr. Scott Gottlieb: CDC needs to adapt Covid guidance to new science quicker, with more transparency

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to adapt its Covid recommendations more nimbly when new science arises, Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday, adding the agency also needs to do so with more transparency.

"These guidelines have more impact on the economy than regulation" but go through much less public scrutiny, Gottlieb said on "Squawk Box."

The former Food and Drug Administration commissioner's comments came after the CDC on Friday changed its guidelines on social distancing at schools, not society at-large. The public-health agency said with universal masking most students can sit 3 feet apart, instead of the prior protocol of 6 feet. The CDC also continued to recommend at least 6 feet of distance between adults in schools and between adults and students.

In an opinion article in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Gottlieb urged the CDC to be more forthcoming about the science behind its guidelines, writing that the "exact basis for its initial view to stay 6 feet apart" remains unclear. In the Journal and on CNBC, he said initial recommendations and precautions early last year were based on the novel coronavirus spreading like seasonal influenza.

"It was reasonable to do that because we didn't know a lot about the coronavirus so we assumed it was going to behave like flu. It has not behaved like flu," Gottlieb said on "Squawk Box," contending it led health officials to "both overestimate and underestimate this virus" in crucial ways.

"It isn't so much an important question of, 'Were we wrong about that.' We were wrong in certain respects," added Gottlieb, who led the FDA from 2017 to 2019 in the Trump administration. "But, 'Did we learn quickly enough and did we adapt our recommendations and guidelines quickly enough?' The answer is no."

In a statement to CNBC, a CDC spokesperson said that during "the first year of the pandemic, there were concerns about some of CDC's guidance." However, the spokesperson said the agency's new director under President Joe Biden, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, has "pledged to restore scientific credibility and the public's trust in the agency," noting that has included a review of the agency's Covid guidelines to ensure they reflect the latest science.