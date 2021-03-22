Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

A new fashion trend looks set to boom — here’s how the pros are trading it

Vicky McKeever@vmckeevercnbc
Share
The value of the global resale market is set to grow by as much as 20% over the next five years.
filadendron | E+ | Getty Images

The global fashion resale market is still in its infancy, but research indicates it could be about to boom – and analysts have told CNBC where to cash in. 

It's no secret that consumers have become increasingly aware of the environmental and ethical issues around "fast fashion," and the growth of the fashion resale market is just one aspect of this shift toward more sustainable shopping. 

The Boston Consulting Group said last year that the global fashion resale market was likely to post a compound annual growth rate of between 15% and 20% over the next five years. 

Investors and analysts named a number of stocks to watch as the trend takes off – and one name kept coming up.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProForget Big Oil: Fund manager names 4 stocks to trade the energy transition
Sam Meredith
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley picked some quality stocks that clients should hold for the long term
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProInvestors are starting to position for inflation. Here are some of their favorite trades
Yun Li
Read More