Global shipping could take a hit due to lack of vaccine access for seafarers

A container ship is seen from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge as it leaves New York on November 3, 2019.

The International Chamber of Shipping is warning the global shipping community the lack of access to vaccines for seafarers will place the industry in a 'legal minefield' and leave global supply chains vulnerable, according to a legal document seen by CNBC which is expected to be published later this week.

In the document, ICS warns vaccinations could soon become a compulsory requirement for work at sea as countries begin to insist all crew members be vaccinated as a pre-condition of entering their ports.

In March, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong released a mandate that crew changes can only happen with those members that have had a Chinese Covid vaccine.

China is one of the popular crew-changing countries in the world. Without a vaccine, seafarers cannot leave the vessel and no crew change can happen. March is a key month for crew changes.

This is not the first time seafarers have been impacted by the pandemic. At the height of the Covid epidemic, 400,000 seafarers were stuck at sea. Time aboard the vessels was also greatly lengthened. The normal crew contract length for a seafarer is three to eleven months. The pandemic expanded that contract time to 18-plus months. There are currently 200,000 seafarers stuck at sea or at home waiting for a crew change, according to the ICS.

The seafarer workforce is considered to be one of the most diverse, internationalized workforces in the world.

"You can have 30 different nationalities on board a vessel at any one time," explained Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping. "Half of shipping's workforce resides in nations that will not have access to a vaccine for two or three years. ICS calculates that 900,000 of the world's seafarers (well over half the global workforce) are from developing nations."