Jeep unveils all-electric Wrangler concept SUV

Jeep has unveiled a new all-electric version of its iconic Wrangler SUV, but consumers will likely have to wait at least a few years to purchase one.

The brand on Monday debuted the Wrangler "Magneto" as a concept vehicle, meaning it's a custom product typically built by automakers to gauge customer interest or show the future direction of a vehicle or brand.

"It's a sustainable, stealthy, rock-climbing force," Jim Morrison, vice president of the Jeep brand in North America, said during a media event. "It's a zero-emissions concept vehicle with Jeep 4x4 capability taken to the next level."

Jeep executives have said every Jeep will offer some form of electrification going forward, but it has not confirmed an all-electric version of the Wrangler. The company recently started selling a plug-in hybrid electric version of the Wrangler under a new "4xe" moniker, a play on the brand's off-road reputation combined with electrification. Plug-in hybrid electric models have batteries like EVs but also still have a traditional internal combustion engine.