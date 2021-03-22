First North Korea national ever extradited to U.S., Mun Chol Myong faces money laundering charges

Kim Yu Song, counsellor at the North Korean Embassy to Malaysia reads out statement to the media outside the North Korea embassy. North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia in protest after a court ruling that a North Korean citizen named Mun Chol Myong to be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges. Malaysia government said it will order all the diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

A 55-year-old businessman who faces federal money laundering charges has become the first national from North Korea ever to be extradited to the United States, the Justice Department confirmed Monday.

The man, Mun Chol Myong, appeared in federal court in Washington on Monday after two years of legal efforts to have him extradited from Malaysia, authorities said.

Mun is accused of defrauding U.S. banks and laundering money in transactions totaling more than $1.5 million through the American financial system to evade sanctions imposed on North Korea by the U.S. and the United Nations.

Authorities said Mun's activities were part of a scheme to provide luxury items to North Korea, which is controlled by a totalitarian Communist regime led by Kim Jong Un.

The indictment against Mun alleges that he is affiliated with the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the primary intelligence organization for North Korea. That entity is the subject of U.S. and U.N. sanctions.