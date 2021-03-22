These beaten-down tech stocks may be worth their high valuations, two traders say

Semiconductor stocks are in a sweet spot for investors, two traders say.

A search for high-momentum stocks well off their 52-week highs and worth their maybe-lofty valuations has led Simpler Trading's Danielle Shay and Piper Sandler's Craig Johnson to the chipmakers.

"The space has pulled back pretty significantly and a lot of that I feel has to do with the semiconductor shortages," Shay said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is more than 8% below its 52-week high from February, with the industry expecting the undersupply of chips to endure for at least several months.

"I think the semiconductors ... have a lot of potential for growth here. When you're looking at the market space overall over the course of the next several years, technology's only going to continue to grow," said Shay, her firm's director of options. "Nvidia's one of my favorites. I like Taiwan Semiconductor and I also like Advanced Micro Devices. All of these companies are pulled back right now, leading to some great entry points for the long term."

Nvidia was also a favorite for Johnson, Piper Sandler's senior technical research analyst.

"Here's a stock that's clearly been one of the best names inside of the semiconductor space," he said in the same interview, referencing a chart of the stock.