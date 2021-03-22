'People are just shocked': Turkey's lira plunges after Erdogan sacks third central bank chief in two years

Exchange offices in Istanbul, Turkey seen on October 28, 2020. Due to the increase in exchange rates and the economic instability, people change currency and buy Turkish lira.

Turkey's lira fell dramatically on Monday morning after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the country's central bank chief — the third to be fired in two years — sending shockwaves through the investor community.

The currency plunged more than 16% in early morning Asian trading, according to analysts, hitting 8.4 against the dollar compared to a close of 7.21 on Friday. It pared some losses to trade around 7.9 to the dollar by 11 a.m. local time, although the greenback was still up nearly 10% on the lira.

The news is set to further rock the economy of 82 million people and could have a ripple effect on other emerging markets exposed to the lira; markets in Japan were down on Monday morning as the currency move hit long-lira traders there.

"This is a truly idiotic decision by Erdogan and markets will express their opinions on Monday and it is likely to be an ugly reaction," Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, wrote in a client email over the weekend.

"People are just shocked," Ash added on Monday, describing the currency drop as "the price of firing Agbal."

Naci Agbal, who was sacked by Erdogan on Saturday, had served less than five months at the head of Turkey's central bank. During that time he raised the country's main interest rate by roughly 450 basis points to 19% — something that the vast majority of economists believe was necessary to tame Turkey's high inflation and bring stability to the lira.

The period also saw an improvement in investor confidence and portfolio inflows of $10 billion, as well as lira appreciation of 18% — but it drew Erdogan's ire, as the president has spent years railing against interest rates, which he calls "evil." The president gave no reason for the firing, but it came just two days after Agbal raised rates by 200 basis points.

The office of the Turkish Presidency did not reply to CNBC's request for comment.