Biden administration sanctions two Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uyghurs

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday sanctioned two Chinese officials for their roles in serious human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

China's Wang Junzheng, the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, were sanctioned for their connection to the "arbitrary detention and severe physical abuse, among other serious human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs," the Department of Treasury said in a statement Monday.

Treasury accused China of using repressive tactics for the last five years against Uyghurs and other members of ethnic minorities in the region, including mass detentions and surveillance.

"Targets of this surveillance are often detained and reportedly subjected to various methods of torture and "political reeducation," Treasury wrote in a statement.

Beijing has previously rejected U.S. charges that it has committed genocide against the Uyghurs, a Muslim population indigenous to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in Northwest China.

"Amid growing international condemnation, the People's Republic of China (PRC) continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "We will continue to stand with our allies around the world in calling for an immediate end to the PRC's crimes and for justice for the many victims," the nation's top diplomat added.

The sanctions by the Biden administration complement actions also taken today by the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada.