Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Home Depot and Lowe's shares touch all-time highs. 3 reasons why the upward trend can continue

Melissa Repko@melissa_repko
Share
Key Points
  • A hot real estate market and the changing ways that people use their homes could drive sales for Home Depot and Lowe's in the coming quarters.
  • Faced with a tight housing market, builders may need supplies for construction, homeowners may renovate or remodel and house-hunters may wind up with fixer-uppers.
  • The pandemic has ingrained homebody habits, too, such as working remotely part of the week, which can cause wear-and-tear.
An aerial view of a construction worker roofing an apartment home on May 27, 2020 in Uniondale, New York.
Al Bello | Getty Images

Stuck-at-home Americans tackled long-delayed home repairs during the pandemic. They fought boredom with do-it-yourself projects. They made their houses cozier and more functional.

That has paid off for Home Depot and Lowe's. Home Depot's shares have risen 80% and Lowe's shares have soared by about 170% over the past 12 months. Unlike some pandemic beneficiaries, their share prices have not fallen off in recent months. Both home improvement retailers hit fresh all-time highs on Tuesday.

As investors make post-pandemic bets, there are some factors that are keeping these companies attractive to own, namely the hot real estate market and the changing ways that people use their homes.

More In Stock Deep Dive

CNBC ProA real estate play that captures the ongoing housing boom and hedges against rising rates
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProTwo ways for income-seeking investors to play the growth in renewable energy
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProGoogle's privacy update walloped ad tech shares, but analysts still see these four stocks as a buy 
Megan Graham
Read More