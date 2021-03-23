Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher; Baidu set to make Hong Kong debut

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade, with Chinese search giant Baidu set to make its debut in Hong Kong. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 edged 0.7% higher in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.39%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.73%. Shares in Australia inched higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 rising 0.45%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.25% higher. In corporate developments, Baidu's stock is set to begin trading in Hong Kong on Tuesday, with shares priced at 252 Hong Kong dollars (about $32.45) each. The firm joins a long list of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies that have done secondary offerings in Hong Kong, including Alibaba and JD.com.

Tech stock watch

Meanwhile, technology stocks in Asia-Pacific mostly rose in Tuesday morning trade. Shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group gained 1.35% while South Korean industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics advanced 0.85%. The moves in regional tech stocks came after their counterparts stateside rallied overnight amid declining bond yields, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumping 1.23% to close at 13,377.54. Other major indexes on Wall Street also rose on the day: The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% to 3,940.59 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 103.23 points to 32,731.20. The moves stateside came as the 10-year Treasury yield declined 5 basis points to around 1.68% (1 basis point equals 0.01%), following a 14-month high touched last week. It last stood at 1.684%.

Currencies