Baidu has rallied 200% in the past year. Analysts bet it can keep going as it lists in Hong Kong

GUANGZHOU, China — Baidu shares rose just under 1% at the open in the company's Hong Kong debut Tuesday.

The Chinese technology giant, which is already listed in the U.S., raised $3.1 billion in the Hong Kong secondary listing. Shares pared those gains during morning trade.

Unlike initial public offerings, secondary listings may not be greeted with massive first-day rallies as shares of the company are already trading on another exchange.

The Hong Kong listing is a big moment for Baidu, China's largest search engine. The company has had a rough couple years from mid-2018 and lagged behind rivals such as Alibaba and Tencent. Baidu failed to move quickly as Chinese users flocked to mobile search and a tough advertising market hurt the business.

But a turnaround, led by CEO Robin Li, has centered on convincing investors that the technology giant is a leader in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving in a bid to diversify its revenue stream beyond advertising. And that seems to paying off.

In mid-May 2018, Baidu's U.S.-listed shares closed at $284.07 a share, a record high at the time. But the stock subsequently fell over 70% to a trough of $83.62 in March 2020 amid the stock market crash. That was the lowest close since April 2013.

But since the March 2020 low, shares have rallied over 200%. Baidu shares hit an all time high of $354.82 in February.

"I think EV (electric vehicles) is part of the story. At the same time, cloud computing, integrating AI, these are all the areas where Baidu has been investing in very heavily really since 2014 and we're just starting to see the fruits of those labors," Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at KraneShares, told "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.