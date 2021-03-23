We asked 20 strategists where bitcoin prices are headed. Here's what they said

Market strategists and financial advisors report rising interest from their investing clients about bitcoin — and many strategists see more upside for the cryptocurrency.

From March 8 to March 15, CNBC International conducted a survey of 20 investing strategists to get their take on bitcoin, which began moving higher in the fourth quarter of last year and has skyrocketed about 85% so far this year.

CNBC offered the strategists anonymity in exchange for their views. They shared their unofficial price targets for bitcoin over the next 12 months, which we have aggregated here.