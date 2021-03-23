Here's who stands to get rich from Deliveroo's IPO

LONDON — Deliveroo is planning to raise £1 billion ($1.38 billion) in its initial public offering next month when it is expected to debut on the London Stock Exchange.

The food delivery service plans to offer up to 256,456,256 new shares at £3.90 to £4.60 per share, according to the company's prospectus, which was published Tuesday. Existing shareholders are also planning to sell up to 128,205,128 shares.

The IPO will value the company between £7.6 billion and £8.8 billion, which is higher than previous reports had suggested. Even at the lower end of the range, Deliveroo will still be the largest tech IPO in Europe so far this year and the largest in Britain for a decade.

Deliveroo's IPO is set to make the company's top shareholders hundreds of millions. Some of them will offload some shares in the IPO but investors are planning to keep hold of most of them.

The biggest individual winner will be Deliveroo CEO Will Shu. Following the IPO, he will own 115,227,441 shares, or 6.3% of share capital. He will also have over 50% of the voting rights. Assuming Deliveroo prices at £4.25 per share, the midpoint of the range, Shu's stake will be worth around £490 million. It could, however, climb as high as £530 million if the pricing is at the top end of the range.