U.S. stimulus will cause 'positive spillovers' in Europe, ECB chief economist says

LONDON — The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in the United States is a "significant engine for the world economy" and will have positive spillover effects in the euro zone, the chief economist of the European Central Bank told CNBC.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed a massive fiscal stimulus plan that will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans. The program, which is already underway, is expected to prop up the world economy. In fact, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimated this month that the relief bill will add about 1 percentage point to global growth this year.

And the euro zone is expecting to benefit from that too.

"There will be positive spillovers from the U.S., the fact that there is a significant stimulus in the U.S. will boost global GDP, will boost exports from the euro area," ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane told CNBC's Annette Weisbach Monday.

A large part of the economic output in the euro area is driven by exports, which were severely hit by the pandemic. Data released in January showed that euro zone exports dropped 11.4% over a 12-month period.

"Of course, the initial impact was visible more in the financial market, but over time, as this stimulus gets rolled out, it will be a significant engine for the world economy," Lane added.

European officials often come under criticism for not providing similar fiscal power to the United States. The 27 European nations, for example, agreed in July to implement a 750 billion euro ($895 billion) joint stimulus, but those funds have not yet been distributed.