How stocks surged 75% just one year after the depths of the Covid selloff: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's one year anniversary of the lowest levels of the Covid-driven stock selloff, Bob Pisani explains the unprecedented pace of the market's recovery. Plus, Leslie Josephs breaks down the strengthening demand in airline travel and the upcoming elusiveness of dirt-cheap fares.

What investors have learned one year since the stock market bottomed

The S&P 500 bottomed on March 23, 2020. From the mid-February 2020 high to that bottom, the S&P dropped 34%, its biggest drop since the 50% decline in the Great Recession. The big difference between now and then is the breathtaking speed of the recovery. In the earlier crisis, the S&P did not return to its old high until February 2013, nearly six years later. In the case of the Covid drop, the S&P returned to its February 2020 high six months later and is now up 75% from the bottom. The Great Recession, of course, was a different kind of disaster than Covid, but the speed of this recovery was nonetheless breathtaking.

Say goodbye to $30 plane tickets. The era of dirt-cheap flights is ending

Thinking about finally taking that vacation? You're not alone. Millions of Americans, many cooped up for a year, are hitting the road and taking to the skies, as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19. President Joe Biden earlier this month said all American adults will be eligible for a vaccine by May. As more people grow confident that the threat of Covid-19 is fading, it's becoming harder to find the rock-bottom fares, some in the double-digits, that airlines offered when they were more desperate to fill planes. Hotel rates are also ticking up.

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to acquire messaging platform Discord for more than $10 billion