Pension funds have to buy bonds to rebalance portfolios, and that might be good for stocks

Pension funds and other major investors should be big buyers of bonds during the next week or so, as they rebalance their holdings to make up for the bond market's first quarter sell-off.

That could send bond yields lower, at least temporarily.

Wells Fargo's Michael Schumacher estimates corporate pension funds will have to make up a gap in bond holdings of about $125 billion, the biggest shortfall in about a decade. Schumacher, director of rates at Wells, said not all of that activity will come before quarter end, but he expects to see about $25 billion in buying to make up for that gap by March 31.

What happens to stocks is less clear. Normally, stocks would be under selling pressure as big investors rebalance by also reducing holdings because of the stock market's positive performance. The S&P 500 is up 4.9% so far this quarter, and the same investors would be trimming holdings in equities, as they add to bonds.

But the stock market has been held hostage recently by rising interest rates, and whenever the yields have stabilized, stocks have done better. As yields slipped Monday, stocks rallied, especially the Nasdaq which has been hurt most by rising yields.