Prince Harry joins Silicon Valley mental health start-up

LONDON – Prince Harry has joined Silicon Valley start-up BetterUp as its chief impact officer, after stepping back from Britain's royal family and moving to California with his wife Meghan.

Founded in San Francisco in 2013, BetterUp is a coaching and mental health platform. The company was most recently valued at $1.73 billion following a $125 million investment round.

The news of Harry's appointment was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed in a BetterUp blog post on Tuesday.

It's his first official role at a private company since he stepped down from being a working member of the royal family.

He and Meghan recently opened up in an interview with Oprah Winfrey about why they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties. During the interview, broadcast earlier this month, Meghan made allegations of racism and detailed a lack of support by the royal family for her mental health issues.