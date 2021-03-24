14 GOP state attorneys general sue Biden administration over oil and gas leasing moratorium

Jeff Landry, Louisiana attorney general, speaks during a news conference outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Fourteen states filed suit on Wednesday against President Joe Biden's moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases on public lands and waters.

A coalition of 13 states, led by Louisiana, filed one lawsuit on Wednesday. Wyoming filed a separate lawsuit. The states in Louisiana's suit are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia. All 14 states have Republican attorneys general.

"This moratorium might make for a nice headline about fighting climate change, but the real consequences of the action are far from certain and far from uniformly environmentally friendly," the Wyoming lawsuit said.

Biden's order on Jan. 27 to pause new leasing was part of a series of executive actions to address climate change and transition the economy away from fossil fuel production and toward clean energy.

In a statement Wednesday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry called Biden's order an "aggressive, reckless abuse of Presidential power."