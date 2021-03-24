Germany's Merkel admits 'mistake' and reverses Easter lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her face protection mask off as she arrives for the National Integration Summit at the Chancellery in Berlin, on October 19, 2020.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reversed plans for a coronavirus lockdown over Easter amid criticism from experts and officials over the move.

Speaking during a press conference Wednesday, Merkel said that plans to place the country in a strict lockdown over the Easter holiday — a move which would have seen all shops close as well as churches from April 1-5 — was a "mistake."

"We must try to slow down the third wave of the pandemic. Nevertheless, it was a mistake," Merkel said, according to German news outlet Deutsche Welle, adding that "at the end of the day, I carry the last responsibility."

"It's now important for me to say so here. A mistake should be called a mistake and above all, it should be corrected, preferably in good time," she added, according to the news agency.

Merkel's comments come after sharp criticism that a plan, devised earlier this week with regional leaders, to impose a strict lockdown over the Easter period would help to halt a third wave of coronavirus cases currently being seen in Germany, largely driven by more infectious variants of the virus.

Critics of the move, which included health experts and business leaders, said the lockdown could cause more harm than good, particularly the plans to allow grocery stores and supermarkets to open for a limited amount of time over the holiday — a move likely to cause crowds to gather. Others questioned the lost working hours and wages the move would entail.

"It was well reasoned, but was not really doable in such a short time," Merkel said, reflecting on the original lockdown proposal, on Wednesday. "Too many questions, from missing wages through to the loss of time in factories and facilities, could not be adequately answered in time."