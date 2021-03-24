North Korea fires unidentified projectiles into Sea of Japan, U.S. allies say

WASHINGTON – North Korea fired unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said Wednesday evening.

The governments did not provide additional details on the North Korean tests. The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Over the weekend, North Korea conducted its first missile test since the Biden administration took office. Senior administration officials said Tuesday evening on a call with reporters that Pyongyang fired at least one missile. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, would not elaborate on what type of weapon was launched, the location of the test, nor its success rate.

The string of tests comes as Pyongyang ignores invitations from Washington to discuss denuclearization and as the U.S. and South Korea resume large, joint military exercises.

Last week, a top North Korean official said Pyongyang will not respond to numerous invitations to restart nuke talks until the United States drops its "hostile policies."

"We have already declared our stand that no DPRK-U.S. contact and dialogue of any kind can be possible unless the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy towards the DPRK," said First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui, according to a statement released by state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Under Kim Jong Un, the reclusive state has conducted its most powerful nuclear test, launched its first-ever intercontinental ballistic missile and threatened to send missiles into the waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

Since 2011, Kim has launched more than 100 missiles and conducted four nuclear weapons tests, which is more than what his father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung, launched over a period of 27 years.