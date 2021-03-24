Satellite imagery shows mega container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal

Satellite imagery captured on March 23, 2021 shows the cargo container ship Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Satellite imagery gives another perspective on the developing situation in Egypt's Suez Canal, where a mega cargo container ship was turned sideways and became stuck, blocking the busy passageway.

Imagery captured on Tuesday by a Planet Labs' Dove satellite showed the stranded ship, called the Ever Given, in the canal.

The Ever Given is about 1,300 feet long (or nearly a quarter mile) and 193 feet wide. The ship weighs about 220,000 tons and is capable of carrying as many as 20,000 containers.