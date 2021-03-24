Skip Navigation
Investing in Space

Satellite imagery shows mega container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Satellite imagery gives another perspective on the developing situation in Egypt's Suez Canal, where a mega cargo container ship was turned sideways and stuck.
  • Imagery captured on Tuesday by a Planet Labs' Dove satellite showed the stranded ship, called the Ever Given, in the canal.
  • Suez port agent GAC told Reuters that, as of Wednesday morning, Ever Given had been partially refloated and moved against the bank of the canal.
Satellite imagery captured on March 23, 2021 shows the cargo container ship Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt.
Planet Labs

Satellite imagery gives another perspective on the developing situation in Egypt's Suez Canal, where a mega cargo container ship was turned sideways and became stuck, blocking the busy passageway.

Imagery captured on Tuesday by a Planet Labs' Dove satellite showed the stranded ship, called the Ever Given, in the canal.

The Ever Given is about 1,300 feet long (or nearly a quarter mile) and 193 feet wide. The ship weighs about 220,000 tons and is capable of carrying as many as 20,000 containers.

Cropped satellite imagery captured on March 23, 2021 shows the cargo container ship Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt.
Planet Labs

Suez port agent GAC told Reuters that, as of Wednesday morning, Ever Given had been partially refloated and moved against the bank of the canal.

The ship's Taiwan-based operator Evergreen Marine Corp. said in a statement that the Ever Green ran aground after being overcome by strong winds as it entered the Suez Canal from the Red Sea. The operator noted that none of its containers had sunk.

— The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.