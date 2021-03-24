UK sets out plan to prevent future pandemics and 'external' health threats

A laboratory technician uses a pipette device to process samples to test for the novel coronavirus Covid-19, at Biogroup Laboratory's lab in west London on January 21, 2021.

LONDON — The U.K. has set out plans to create a new national health security agency to plan for, prevent and respond to "future external health threats, such as infectious diseases."

The "UK Health Security Agency" is to lead protection against future health threats and "will ensure the nation can respond quickly and at greater scale to deal with pandemics and future threats," the government announced Wednesday.

The agency will be led by Dr. Jenny Harries, an official who has become a familiar face to the British public during the coronavirus pandemic as England's deputy chief medical officer. Harries has frequently participated in televised briefings alongside government officials during the pandemic.

The U.K. reflected on a tough year of coronavirus lockdowns and losses on Tuesday, a year after the first lockdown was imposed on March 23, 2020. Since then, over 4.3 million people have contracted the virus nationwide, with more than 125,000 deaths — making it one of the hardest-hit countries in the world.

One bright spot has been the country's rapid vaccination rollout, which started in December. To date, over 28.3 million adults in the U.K. have had the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Last Saturday, a record-breaking 844,285 vaccine doses were delivered on one day alone.