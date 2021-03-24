Top U.S. diplomat warns Germany companies building Nord Stream 2 pipeline could face sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Germany on Wednesday that companies building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could face sanctions, as Washington tries to pressure Berlin to pull its support for the controversial Russian-backed energy project.

Blinken, during a press conference at NATO headquarters, said he made clear to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that President Joe Biden opposes the project, which would pipe gas directly from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing U.S. and EU ally Ukraine.

The secretary said he wanted to make sure during his conversation with Maas that there was "no ambiguity" in the U.S. position on the pipeline.

"The pipeline divides Europe, it exposes Ukraine and Central Europe to Russian manipulation and coercion and it goes against Europe's own stated energy security goals," Blinken said.

"President Biden has been very clear for a long time in his view that Nord Stream 2 is a bad idea and I reiterated that view directly to [German] Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and I also made clear that firms engaged in pipeline construction risk U.S. sanctions," Blinken added.

Read more: The Nord Stream 2 dilemma: Why a trans-Atlantic dispute is likely to go from very bad to even worse

The U.S. is concerned the pipeline project will undermine Ukraine's security and economy, which relies on transporting gas, while making Western Europe more dependent on Russian energy.

Berlin has resisted pressure from Washington to pull its support for the project.