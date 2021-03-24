Watch Powell and Yellen testify live before Senate panel on Covid aid

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appear for a second day for virtual Capitol Hill testimony, this time talking Wednesday with members of the Senate Banking Committee.

The focus of the hearings is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, adopted in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic to provide financial aid to individuals and businesses. The semiannual hearings are mandated as part of the act and mark Yellen's first testimony on the Hill outside of her confirmation hearing.

In Tuesday's appearance before the House Financial Services Committee, the pair discussed the state of the economy, market valuations, climate change and a host of other issues. Both officials emphasized the strides the economy has made over the last year as well as the challenges that remain.

