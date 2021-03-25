Joe Biden says he expects to run for reelection in 2024

President Joe Biden answers a question during his first press briefing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2021.

President Joe Biden expects to run for reelection in 2024, signaling for the first time that he will seek a second term in the White House.

"My plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation," Biden told reporters on Thursday during his first news conference as president. He later reaffirmed that it's his "expectation" he will try to serve a second term as president. Biden will be 81-years-old at that time.

It was the first time Biden has publicly addressed questions on whether he will make another run for the White House. He took office in January as the oldest president at the time of his first inauguration.

Biden has yet to launch an official reelection campaign since he was sworn in on Jan. 20. Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, officially filed paperwork to run for a second term shortly after he won the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton.

During his press conference, Biden also touched upon immigration, infrastructure and filibuster reforms.