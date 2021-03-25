'Super Bowl of tax reform': Groups gear up for fight over Biden plan to raise taxes on rich, corporations

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he visits the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio, March 23, 2021. Leah Millis | Reuters

Advocacy groups from across the political spectrum are preparing for an all-out war over President Joe Biden's coming tax reform proposal, which is expected to include tax increases on wealthier families and corporations as part of his massive infrastructure plan. It is shaping up to be the "Super Bowl of tax reform," according to one person who is planning to join the fight. This person, who declined to be named in order to speak freely, expects a "protracted battle." These are some of the groups that will be involved in the fight, according to interviews with their leaders and representatives: Americans for Prosperity, which is part of the Koch network

Americans for Tax Reform, a conservative group

Our Revolution, a progressive group that spun out of Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign

Americans for Tax Fairness

Progressive Change Campaign Committee

Patriotic Millionaires, a liberal group that aims to raise taxes on the rich Biden has said since his campaign that he wants to raise taxes on those making over $400,000 a year, and that he wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%. The president also wants to tax long-term capital gains at the same rate as wages for households making more than $1 million a year. Multiple reports indicate that Biden is considering using those tax increases to at least partially pay for the infrastructure package, which is expected to cost over $2 trillion. Conservative and libertarian-leaning groups made the passing of former President Donald Trump's tax plan a top priority at the start of that administration. All of the Senate Republican lawmakers voted yes on the 2017 bill, with the exception of then-Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who was absent due to his bout with cancer. Now such groups, including the one backed by billionaire Charles Koch, are preparing to campaign against Biden's tax reform proposal.

The plan on the right

The Koch network, through its Americans for Prosperity political advocacy arm, has made maintaining the Trump tax cuts part of its agenda under the new administration and Congress. Democrats also control the House and Senate, albeit by thin margins. The group warns that a tax increase will strain a rebounding economy that took a bad hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was a tremendous win for the American people and helped them keep more of what they earn to put towards their families, businesses, and communities," AFP President Tim Phillips told CNBC. "Clawing back those cuts or adding on new taxes would worsen our already devastated economy, hurt workers' wages, crush small businesses, and ultimately wouldn't come close to paying for the partisan wish lists President Biden and congressional leaders are proposing." The Trump tax cuts reduced the corporate rate from 35% to 21%. A person familiar with the matter said AFP has already been engaging on taxes and other economic policies with the offices of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. This person would not specify which offices. One of the group's digital ads simply calls for "no tax increases."

Americans for Tax Reform, which was founded by anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist, for years has pushed back on any attempts to raise taxes. The group was a fierce advocate for Trump's tax cuts, and it is already promoting through its website some of the ways it aims to attack Biden's plan. Norquist, the president of the group, told CNBC that Americans for Tax Reform plans to use national and regional op-eds to try to convince voters that the Biden tax plan would end up impacting their 401(k)s, utility bills and other personal items. He hopes such an approach will pressure moderate Democrats to oppose or water down the tax proposals. Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate, due to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote. "Our plans are a full court press to make it the most expensive vote," Norquist said. "You want to make it so expensive politically so people will reduce the size and scope of the legislation." The campaign, he added, will move ahead "with the hope that you'll do it so successfully that they say we're not going to do it until next year, not this year." Norquist suggested that Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who are up for reelection in 2022, could feel pressure from his group's effort. Representatives for Cortez Masto and Kelly did not return requests for comment. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is not up for reelection next year, said he supports a large scale infrastructure measure that he says should include raising the corporate tax rate to around 25%.

How the left will play it