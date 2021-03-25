Chinese tech stocks hammered as U.S. law threatens to delist firms from American exchanges

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after the opening bell of the trading session in New York, U.S., March 13, 2020.

GUANGZHOU, China — Major dual-listed Chinese technology shares trading in Hong Kong were hammered on Thursday amid fears that some companies could be de-listed in the U.S.

Hong Kong shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks fell sharply. Alibaba was down over 4% at 1:04 p.m. Hong Kong time, Baidu tanked over 8%, JD.com fell over 4% and NetEase was nearly 3% lower.

It comes one day after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted a law called the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which was passed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Certain companies identified by the SEC will require auditing by a U.S. watchdog. These companies will be required to submit certain documents to establish that they are not owned or controlled by a governmental entity in a foreign jurisdiction.

Chinese companies will have to name each board member who is a Chinese Communist Party official, the SEC said Wednesday.

The U.S. regulator could stop the trading of securities that fall foul of its rules.