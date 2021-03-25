Congress wants answers from NCAA after weight room disparity at women's basketball tournament

Texas Longhorns huddle during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 24, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association's allegedly unequal treatment surrounding its women's basketball tournament has gained more political attention.

Led by U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., 36 members of Congress wrote to NCAA President Mark Emmert seeking answers for last week's weight room disparity in San Antonio, the site of the women's Division I basketball tournament.

Officials claim the NCAA has "stark differences in the conditioning facilities, food, publicity and marketing, and even the use of less accurate Covid tests" around the women's event. The letter calls for the NCAA to honor Title IX, which forbids gender discrimination throughout federally funded education institutions.

"The players on the women's and men's teams have not been treated equally by the NCAA," the letter says. "Such actions are deeply concerning and reflect NCAA's lack of commitment to the spirit of Title IX to ensure a level playing field for women in athletics that are subsidized with federal financial assistance. Despite having corrected at least some of these infractions, the NCAA's clear disregard for women cannot be tolerated."

The NCAA announced Thursday it was "evaluating the current and previous resource allocation to each championship, so we have a clear understanding of costs, spend and revenue." It also said it is "examining all championships in all three Divisions to identify any other gaps that need to be addressed, both qualitatively and quantitively, to achieve gender equity."