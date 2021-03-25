Goldman Sachs says surging demand for electric car batteries will boost these stocks

Workers are seen at the production line of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV) at a factory in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China.

Two Chinese battery makers are set to surge as global demand for electric car batteries could multiply by roughly 30 times in the next 20 years, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a March 18 note.

The firm updated its forecast for sales in Europe and the U.S. — the analysts now expect 47%, or nearly half, of all cars sold worldwide in 2040 will be electric, driving up demand for batteries.

If sales end up surpassing that base case scenario, there could even be a shortage in batteries in 2025, the report said.

Here are the numbers behind the more than 70% gains Goldman predicts for at least one Chinese battery company: