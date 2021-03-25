Big banks in Asia look set to jump — and these stocks may leap the most

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
A pedestrian looks at an electronic quotation board showing numbers of the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo on September 11, 2020.
Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

Big banks in Asia are poised for a comeback as the global economy recovers.

Share prices of some major banks have soared — some by more than 30% this year, and estimates from data analytics firm Refinitiv show further upside.

Banks are among the so-called cyclical stocks that rise and fall as the economy rises or falls. They dropped out of favor over the past year as Covid-19 hit global growth, and as falling interest rates squeezed their margins.

Here are the major Asian banking stocks — those with a market capitalization of above $10 billion — that have the most room to run, according to Refinitiv.

